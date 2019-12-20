Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Confirmed - and it's an Amazon Exclusive in the UK
We've been reporting rumours of this all year and most of the info we had was correct - the 4K editions of all 9 Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga films are set for release next year. Seemingly 31st March 2020 at present.
If you want to own them all they'll be an Amazon exclusive at first via the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga boxset which is now up for pre-order at £180 here.
We'll be monitoring the price so if it drops you'll be able to see the current price at all times below.
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will feature all nine films in the series, it won't include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Solo: A Star Wars Story although our contact for all previous rumours confirms a 4K edition of Rogue One will be released on or around the same date as the Skywalker Saga boxset. Solo already has a 4K edition available to buy.
With films spanning over 40 years of groundbreaking cinema the Star Wars saga has followed the story of the Skywalker family as they become central figures in an ongoing intergalactic war. It has had an indelible impact on both modern cinema and wider culture and with the release of The Rise of Skywalker this month the Skywalker story will end. There are further Star Wars films in development with the first expected in cinemas on 2021 which will feature all-new characters and storylines.
For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Dir: J.J. Abrams | Cast: Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac | Writers: Chris Terrio, Chris Terrio (screenplay by), Chris Terrio (story by), Colin Trevorrow, Colin Trevorrow (story by), Derek Connolly, Derek Connolly (story by), George Lucas (based on characters created by), J.J. Abrams, J.J. Abrams (screenplay by), J.J. Abrams (story by)
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones (2002)
Dir: George Lucas | Cast: Christopher Lee, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman | Writers: George Lucas (screenplay by), George Lucas (story by), Jonathan Hales (screenplay by)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
Dir: Rian Johnson | Cast: Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill | Writers: George Lucas (based on characters created by), Rian Johnson
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Dir: George Lucas | Cast: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Natalie Portman | Writer: George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)
Dir: George Lucas | Cast: Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Peter Cushing | Writer: George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens (2015)
Dir: J.J. Abrams | Cast: Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill | Writers: George Lucas (based on characters created by), J.J. Abrams, Lawrence Kasdan, Michael Arndt
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)
Dir: Richard Marquand | Cast: Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill | Writers: George Lucas (screenplay by), George Lucas (story by), Lawrence Kasdan (screenplay by)
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999)
Dir: George Lucas | Cast: Ewan McGregor, Jake Lloyd, Liam Neeson, Natalie Portman | Writer: George Lucas
Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Dir: Irvin Kershner | Cast: Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill | Writers: George Lucas (story by), Lawrence Kasdan (screenplay by), Leigh Brackett (screenplay by)