Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Confirmed - and it's an Amazon Exclusive in the UK

We've been reporting rumours of this all year and most of the info we had was correct - the 4K editions of all 9 Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga films are set for release next year. Seemingly 31st March 2020 at present.

If you want to own them all they'll be an Amazon exclusive at first via the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga boxset which is now up for pre-order at £180 here.

We'll be monitoring the price so if it drops you'll be able to see the current price at all times below.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will feature all nine films in the series, it won't include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Solo: A Star Wars Story although our contact for all previous rumours confirms a 4K edition of Rogue One will be released on or around the same date as the Skywalker Saga boxset. Solo already has a 4K edition available to buy.

With films spanning over 40 years of groundbreaking cinema the Star Wars saga has followed the story of the Skywalker family as they become central figures in an ongoing intergalactic war. It has had an indelible impact on both modern cinema and wider culture and with the release of The Rise of Skywalker this month the Skywalker story will end. There are further Star Wars films in development with the first expected in cinemas on 2021 which will feature all-new characters and storylines.

