Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and The Rise of Skywalker UK DVD, Blu-ray and 4K releases may have been postponed

We're trying to confirm this with Disney but a retail source has emailed to let us know that they've been informed that the physical disc releases of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have been postponed.

We've checked on Amazon and none of the titles are available to order - something that has changed within the last 24 hours or so - but they are listed with a release date of 20th April as previously announced. Other retailers still have these releases available to pre-order.

A postponement wouldn't be at all surprising in the current Coronavirus outbreak - the logistics of getting a major title through production and into retail must be fraught with problems right now due to the reduced workforce and border closures across Europe. We're hoping to get clarification on this as soon as we can.

DVD

Blu-ray

3D Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray

DVD

Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray

















For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.