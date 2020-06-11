Updated: What happened to the UK's individual 4K Blu-ray releases of the Star Wars films? We now have some dates...

Updated on 11th June 2020:

A little more digging has given us a few dates - it appears that the individual releases may not be happening all at once in the UK and we have some possible dates for the original trilogy - 27th July for Star Wars, 3rd August for The Empire Strikes Back and 10th August for Return of the Jedi

Previously posted on 21st May 2020:

When the Skywalker Saga boxsets were announced one line in the press release suggested that individual editions of all of the films on 4K Blu-ray would be released.

Coinciding with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, eight Star Wars films are being released on 4K UHD for the first time: Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

This statement referenced Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which remains to this date the only Star Wars film to not have received a 4K Blu-ray edition. All of the films in the Skywalker Saga were released on 4K Blu-ray in the exclusive Amazon set while Solo: A Star Wars Story had previously received a 4K Blu-ray release when that film debuted on DVD and Blu-ray.

Individual releases have been available in other countries.

We spoke to Disney's representatives to find out what happened and all we were told was "the individual 4Ks don’t have a release date as yet so until this gets firmed up, we’re not able to share any more details at present."

The eagle eyed among you may have noticed that 4K editions of the films have now started being made available for pre-order on Zavvi in limited edition steelbooks - to date they have listed Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope and Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. This at least hints that individual releases are still in the pipeline but they appear to be limited right now and have not had any release dates announced. The 4K Blu-ray Steelbook of Episode IV has already sold out and we're unsure as to whether there will be additional stocks available.

Our current understanding is that Amazon have a time-limited exclusivity window that means that no other releases of the films on 4K Blu-ray are allowed until that arrangement expires. We're currently expecting the Zavvi limited editions to be sent out in June, but that is subject to change and we're reasonably sure that there will be non-exclusive non-steelbook 4K releases of all of the films announced/scheduled for around the same time.

This is disappointing for fans who were hoping to complete their 4K Blu-ray collections with Rogue One and those who don't want to or can't spend nearly £200 on the full boxset.

4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray

DVD







For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.