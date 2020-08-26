Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket set for 4K UHD Blu-Ray release

Warner Bros. announced today that Full Metal Jacket, Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed 1987 Vietnam War drama, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 21. Based on Gustav Hasford’s 1979 novel “The Short-Timers,” Full Metal Jacket was produced and directed by Kubrick from a screenplay by Kubrick, Michael Herr and Gustav Hasford.

The film stars Matthew Modine, Vincent D’Onofrio, Lee Ermey, Dorian Harewood, Arliss Howard, Kevyn Major Howard and Ed O’Ross . It acts as a scathing indictment of the Vietnam War and the dehumanizing process that turns people into trained killers. 'Joker' and ‘Cowboy’ are two of the Marine recruits experiencing boot-camp hell under the punishing command of the foul-mouthed Sergeant Hartman.

Full Metal Jacket was nominated for an Oscar at the 60th Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay for Stanley Kubrick, Michael Herr and Gustav Hasford.

The 4K remastering was done using a new 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Imaging. Stanley Kubrick’s former personal assistant Leon Vitali worked closely with the team at Warner Bros. during the mastering process.

The Full Metal Jacket Ultra HD Blu-ray features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR, a Blu-ray disc with the film in high definition and the previously released special features in high definition.

Full Metal Jacket 4K Ultra HD Ultimate Collector’s Edition will be available to buy from September 21.

This Ultimate Collector’s Set includes:

Full Metal Jacket 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Features

32-page booklet

Letter from Stanley Kubrick

4 character art cards

Replica theatrical poster

Exclusive film artwork

Blu-ray Elements

The Full Metal Jacket Blu-ray disc contains the following previously released special features:

Commentary by Adam Baldwin, Vincent D’Onofrio, R. Lee Ermey and Critic/Screenwriter Jay Cocks

Featurette Full Metal Jacket: Between Good and Evil

Theatrical Trailer

