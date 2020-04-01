Spies in Disguise gets a digital and physical release in April

Disney's Spies in Disguise is coming to digital, Blu-ray and DVD this April. The Will Smith and Tom Holland-voiced animated film struggled at the box office last year, despite the names attached and will be hoping to find a way to break even through non-theatrical sales. It will arrive on all major VOD platforms from April 20, with the physical release arriving on April 27.

Lance Sterling is the world’s most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, saving the world is his occupation. And nobody does it better. Almost the exact opposite of Lance is Walter. Walter is a great mind but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social skills hough, he makes up for in smarts and invention. Walter is the scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions. But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.

Nick Bruno and Troy Quane both direct their first film, with the voice cast also featuring Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Masi Oka, DJ Khaled and Karen Gillan.

Digital & Blu-ray features

Super Secret Spy Mode

Infiltrating Blue Sky Studios

The Top Secret Guide to Gadgets

"Then There Were Two" music video

"Freak of Nature" music video

Making the soundtrack "Then There Were Two"

Making the soundtrack "Freak of Nature"

Theatrical trailer

"Lunch Break" * (available on digital only)

Image Gallery (including character designs, props and gadgets concept art)

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.