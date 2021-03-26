Heat and Speed set to break Disney's 4K Blu-ray catalogue hiatus - Speed now confirmed for May

Updated on 26th March

Speed has now been confirmed for UK 4K Blu-ray release on 17th May - a week earlier than previously reported for the German release. So far we haven't had any confirmation of Heat coming to 4K Blu-ray in the UK.

Previously posted on 3rd February

Last year news circulated that Disney had abandoned plans to release more catalogue films on 4K Blu-ray outside of their classic animations and key properties. It seems that restriction wasn't quite as locked in as we thought with the news that both Heat and Speed will be heading to 4K Blu-ray in Germany at least this May.

The films, which have joined Disney's catalogue following the buy-out of 20th Century Fox are both considered action classics and are likely to be popular releases on the UHD 4K format.

We have no details on a UK release of either at the moment but it seems likely that Disney will release both here around the same time as they debut in the Germany if they follow a similar pattern to earlier 4K UHD catalogue releases.

