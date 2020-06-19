Spartacus is heading to 4K Blu-ray in August

A new 60th Anniversary edition of Spartacus is heading to 4K Blu-ray on 17th August 2020.

Relive the story of Spartacus, a genre-defining epic in 4K Ultra HD with HDR. Newly-remastered this release includes an extended version of the film and 4K Ultra HD bonus features.

Spartacus from director Stanley Kubrick, is the legendary tale of a bold gladiator (Kirk Douglas) who led a triumphant Roman slave revolt. Restored from large format 35mm original film elements, this action-packed spectacle won four Academy Awards including 'Best Cinematography' and 'Best Art Direction'. Featuring a cast of screen legends such as Laurence Olivier, Charles Laughton, Peter Ustinov, Jean Simmons, John Gavin and Tony Curtis, this uncut and fully restored masterpiece is an inspirational true account of man’s eternal struggle for freedom.

Features:

Extended Version with 12 additional minutes

I am Spartacus: A Conversation with Kirk Douglas

Restoring Spartacus

Deleted Scenes

Archival Interviews

Behind The Scenes Footage

Vintage Newsreels

and more

4K Blu-ray

4K Blu-ray





For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.