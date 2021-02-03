Soul coming to Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and DVD in March
Disney are set to release the latest Pixar movie, Soul, on 29th March on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray.
Jamie Foxx leads an all-star cast in this hilarious, heart-filled adventure. Pixar’s Soul introduces Joe, who lands the gig of his life at the best jazz club in town. But one misstep lands Joe in a fantastical place: The Great Before. There, he teams up with soul 22 (Tina Fey), and together they find the answers to some of life’s biggest questions.
Special Features:
- Feature Commentary
- Not Your Average Joe
- Astral Taffy
Soul (2020)
Dir: Kemp Powers, Pete Docter | Cast: Daveed Diggs, Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, Tina Fey | Writer: N/A