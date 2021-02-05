Soul coming to Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and DVD in March - we now have more detail on the disc features...

Originally posted on 3rd February. Updated 5th February with full disc specs.

Disney are set to release the latest Pixar movie, Soul, on 29th March on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray.

Jamie Foxx leads an all-star cast in this hilarious, heart-filled adventure. Pixar’s Soul introduces Joe, who lands the gig of his life at the best jazz club in town. But one misstep lands Joe in a fantastical place: The Great Before. There, he teams up with soul 22 (Tina Fey), and together they find the answers to some of life’s biggest questions.

Special Features:

Deleted Scenes Introduction – Writer Mike Jones and story supervisor Kristen Lester introduce the Soul deleted scenes. Mentor Orientation – Joe sneaks into the You Seminar Mentor Program orientation, trying to figure out how on earth he can get back to...Earth. Clubhouse Forgery – Joe follows 22 into her "secret lair" as she reluctantly agrees to help him find his way back to Earth. Home Lessons – Stuck inside Joe's body, 22 clumsily attempts to help the downstairs neighbor. Living the Dream – Joe has a heart-to-heart with 22 about her fear of living on Earth, then tries to make his way back home via a dream portal. Press Shot – Joe, stuck in a cat's body, and 22, stuck in Joe's body, take the subway to the jazz club for a publicity photography session.

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.

– View the film with audio commentary by director Pete Docter, co-director/writer Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray. Not Your Average Joe – See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar's first film to feature a Black leading character.

– See the thought and care that went into crafting Joe and his story in Pixar's first film to feature a Black leading character. Astral Taffy – Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters of Soul's world.

– Get an in-depth look at the artistry and technical innovation that went into creating the sets and characters of Soul's world. Pretty Deep for a Cartoon – The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as: Where does a newborn's personality come from? What's the meaning of life? And more!

– The filmmakers tackle big questions, such as: Where does a newborn's personality come from? What's the meaning of life? And more! Into the Zone: The Music and Sound of Soul – Explore the movie's different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe's journey.

– Explore the movie's different sonic worlds and discover how music drives and adds specificity to Joe's journey. Soul, Improvised – See how the Pixar Systems team and Soul's crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

– See how the Pixar Systems team and Soul's crew managed to finish the film on schedule during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jazz Greats – Giants of the jazz world who consulted on Soul share their passion and hard-won wisdom about what music is and does for us all.

