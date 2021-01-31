Snatch is getting a 20th Anniversary release on 4K Blu-ray this June

Snatch is heading to 4K Blu-ray to mark it's 20th Anniversary with a release date currently set for 1st June 2021. Guy Ritchie's film takes the formula he first established in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and dials it up with a bigger story and a cast that includes Brad Pitt.

We have no details on what the release will feature, but a full 4K remaster is sure to make this an essential purchase even without full details on the disc contents.

As soon as we know more we'll share it right here.

