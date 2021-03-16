Snatch 4K Blu-ray release back on the cards for the end of May

Update on 16th March 2021

Snatch has returned to pre-order lists on 31st May.

Updated on 11th March 2021

It would appear that the 20th Anniversary Edition of Snatch may have dropped off of the upcoming release schedule. The film was previously in retailer databases with a 1st June 2021 release date but most recent updates no longer list the film on that or any other date.

Hopefully the 4K release is still on the cards - we'll update as soon as we know more.

Previously posted on 31st January 2021

Snatch is heading to 4K Blu-ray to mark it's 20th Anniversary with a release date currently set for 1st June 2021. Guy Ritchie's film takes the formula he first established in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and dials it up with a bigger story and a cast that includes Brad Pitt.

We have no details on what the release will feature, but a full 4K remaster is sure to make this an essential purchase even without full details on the disc contents.

As soon as we know more we'll share it right here.

