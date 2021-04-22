Snatch 4K Blu-ray pushed back to July

Update on 22nd April 2021

Sony have announced that the 4K edition of Snatch has now been delayed until 12th July.

Update on 31st March 2021

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have officially confirmed the UK release of Snatch on 4K Ultra HD for 31st May.

Writer/Director Guy Ritchie, (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Sherlock Holmes) delivers an awe-inspiring directorial masterpiece, SNATCH – an edgy and hilarious film about a diamond heist gone wrong, a colourful Irish gypsy-turned-prizefighter...and a very temperamental dog. SNATCH is available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD on May 31 courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.



Featuring an all star cast including Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, World War Z), Benicio Del Toro (Sicario, Traffic), Vinnie Jones (X-Men: The Last Stand, Bite), Jason Statham (The Expendables, Parker) and Stephen Graham (The Irishman, TV’s “Boardwalk Empire”), SNATCH follows two novice unlicensed boxing promoters, Turkish (Jason Statham) and Tommy (Stephen Graham), as they get roped into a rigged bare-knuckle fight with local kingpin/villain and fellow boxing promoter Brick Top (Alan Ford).



In the heart of gangland, all goes wrong when wild-card Irish gypsy boxer One Punch Mickey O’Neil (Brad Pitt) starts playing by his own rules, and the duo find themselves heading for a whole lot of trouble. Meanwhile, Franky Four Fingers (Benicio Del Toro) and his stolen 86-carat diamond have gone missing in London. Head honcho Avi (Dennis Farina) hires local legend Bullet Tooth Tony (Vinnie Jones) to find them, launching everyone into a spiral of double-crossing vendettas and events, most of them illegal.

Features:

Theatrical Trailer

Director & Producer Commentary

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary

“Making Snatch” Featurette

Storyboard Comparisons

Video Photo Gallery and More!

Update on 16th March 2021

Snatch has returned to pre-order lists on 31st May.

Updated on 11th March 2021

It would appear that the 20th Anniversary Edition of Snatch may have dropped off of the upcoming release schedule. The film was previously in retailer databases with a 1st June 2021 release date but most recent updates no longer list the film on that or any other date.

Hopefully the 4K release is still on the cards - we'll update as soon as we know more.

Previously posted on 31st January 2021

Snatch is heading to 4K Blu-ray to mark it's 20th Anniversary with a release date currently set for 1st June 2021. Guy Ritchie's film takes the formula he first established in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and dials it up with a bigger story and a cast that includes Brad Pitt.

We have no details on what the release will feature, but a full 4K remaster is sure to make this an essential purchase even without full details on the disc contents.

As soon as we know more we'll share it right here.

