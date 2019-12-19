Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are now up for pre-order

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting cinemas today (look out for our full review shortly) the film has gone up for pre-order across a number of retailer alongside the new Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga box set. All current indications point to a 31st March 2020 release date across both the film and boxset.

DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray editions of the standalone film are available to pre-order now. The boxset is currently only available to pre-order on DVD and Blu-ray, but as we reported yesterday, a 4K edition of Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also coming.

As always we'll try and find you the best deals and the best prices currently online are listed below...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Dir: J.J. Abrams | Cast: Adam Driver, Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac | Writers: Chris Terrio, Chris Terrio (screenplay by), Chris Terrio (story by), Colin Trevorrow, Colin Trevorrow (story by), Derek Connolly, Derek Connolly (story by), George Lucas (based on characters created by), J.J. Abrams, J.J. Abrams (screenplay by), J.J. Abrams (story by)

