Sergio Corbucci’s spaghetti western The Specialists gets the Blu-ray treatment

Eureka Entertainment are set to release The Specialists (Gli Specialisti); an underrated Spaghetti Western from Sergio Corbucci; presented on Blu-ray from a new 4K restoration. Available for the first time on home video in the UK on May 18 as part of the Eureka Classics range, featuring a Limited Edition O-Card lipcase and Collector’s Booklet (first 2000 units).

From Sergio Corbucci, the legendary director of Django, Navajo Joe, The Great Silence, Companeros and The Mercenary comes The Specialists, (aka Drop Them or I’ll Shoot), a thrilling spaghetti western starring French music and film great Johnny Hallyday (The Man on the Train, Détective, Vengeance).

Notorious gunfighter Hud Dixon (Hallyday) arrives in Blackstone, a town where his brother was wrongfully accused of robbing a bank and lynched for it. As Hud seeks revenge, he starts to discover the truth behind the stolen loot, and has to contend with an idealistic sheriff, a beautiful and seductive female banker, a corrupt businessman and a one-armed Mexican bandit, who was once his friend.

Also starring Gastone Moschin (The Conformist, Caliber 9), Françoise Fabian (Belle de Jour, My Night at Maud’s), and gorgeously filmed by Dario Di Palma (The Seduction of Mimi, The Oldest Profession), Eureka Classics is proud to present The Specialists on Blu-ray from a new 4K restoration.

  • Limited Edition O-Car Slipcase (first print run of 2000 units)
  • 1080p presentation on Blu-ray from an incredible 4K restoration
  • Restored Italian and French audio options
  • Rarely heard English dub track
  • Optional English subtitles
  • Feature-length audio commentary by filmmaker Alex Cox
  • A brand new and exclusive interview with Austin Fisher, author of Radical Frontiers in the Spaghetti Western: Politics, Violence and Popular Italian Cinema
  • Trailer
  • PLUS: A Limited Edition collector’s booklet (First Print Run of 2000 units) featuring new writing by western authority Howard Hughes on both the film, and the “French-western” sub-genre

The Specialists (1969)
Dir: Sergio Corbucci | Cast: Françoise Fabian, Gastone Moschin, Johnny Hallyday, Sylvie Fennec | Writers: Sabatino Ciuffini (story and screenplay), Sergio Corbucci (story and screenplay)

