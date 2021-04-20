Saw 4K Blu-ray release confirmed for May

James Wan's horror, Saw, has been confirmed for 4K Blu-ray release on 17th May 2021.

With its story of a morally obsessed serial killer who forces his victims to play horrific games of torture and survival, SAW shocked audiences, redefined the horror genre, and spawned one of the most successful franchises of all time. Now, experience the unhinged depravity of the Jigsaw Killer in an eye-popping 4K transfer that will chill your blood and disturb your dreams.

Features:

Audio Commentary by director James Wan, writer/actor Leigh Whannell, and Cary Elwes.

Audio Commentary by producers Mark Burg, Gregg Hoffman and Oren Koules.

Game Changer: The Legacy of Saw.

