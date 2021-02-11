An epic 4-disc 4K Blu-ray release of Alejandro Jodorowsky's Santa Sangre is coming this April
Alejandro Jodorowsky's Santa Sangre has been scheduled for release on 27th April 2021.
It has been hailed as "extraordinary" (The Guardian), "visionary and haunting" (Rolling Stone) and "a grand work of art, full of symbols and imagery that reach beyond language to something primal and original" (AV Club). Now forget everything you have ever seen as the modern masterpiece from director Alejandro Jodorowsky returns like never before, with 8+ hours of archival & all-new Special Features produced exclusively for this collection.
Severin Films is proud to present this 2-Disc Special Edition of Jodorowsky's epic odyssey through ecstasy and anguish, belief and blasphemy, beauty and madness - and the surreal genius behind it all - now featuring a 4K scan from the original negative supervised by the director himself. In addition this release features the full soundtrack.
Features:
- Original motion picture score, featuring music composed by Simon Boswell, and featuring performances by Boswell, Circus Orgo, Silver Hombre, and Fenix & Concha
- FORGET EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN: The World of Santa Sangre -- Feature length documentary with Co-Writer / Director Alejandro Jodorowsky, Actors Axel Jodorowsky, Blanca Guerra, Thelma Tixou, Sabrina Dennison, Adan Jodorowsky, Elenka Tapia, Teo Tapia,
- New Blood - Alejandro Jodorowsky on the restoration of SANTA SANGRE
- Like A Phoenix - Interview with Producer Claudio Argento
- Holy Blood - Interview with Cinematographer Danielle Nannuzzi
- Mexican Magic - Interview with Executive Producer Angelo Iacono
- The Language of Editing - Interview with Editor Mauro Bonanni
- Innocence in Horror - Interview with Screenwriter Roberto Leoni
- Santa Sangre 30th Anniversary Celebration at Morbido Festival, Mexico City
- Audio Commentary with Alejandro Jodorowsky and Journalist Alan Jones
- Goyo Cárdenas Spree Killer - Documentary on the Real Life Inspiration for SANTA SANGRE
- Jodorowsky 2003 Interview
- Jodorowsky on Stage Q & A
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary
- ECHECK - Adan Jodorowsky Short Film
- Simon Boswell Interviews Jodorowsky
- 'Close Your Eyes' Simon Boswell Music Video
- BLINK JODOROWSKY – Short by Simon Boswell
- Theatrical Trailer
Santa Sangre (1989)
Dir: Alejandro Jodorowsky | Cast: Axel Jodorowsky, Blanca Guerra, Guy Stockwell, Thelma Tixou | Writers: Alejandro Jodorowsky (screenplay), Alejandro Jodorowsky (story), Claudio Argento (screenplay), Roberto Leoni (screenplay), Roberto Leoni (story)