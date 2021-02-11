An epic 4-disc 4K Blu-ray release of Alejandro Jodorowsky's Santa Sangre is coming this April

Alejandro Jodorowsky's Santa Sangre has been scheduled for release on 27th April 2021.

It has been hailed as "extraordinary" (The Guardian), "visionary and haunting" (Rolling Stone) and "a grand work of art, full of symbols and imagery that reach beyond language to something primal and original" (AV Club). Now forget everything you have ever seen as the modern masterpiece from director Alejandro Jodorowsky returns like never before, with 8+ hours of archival & all-new Special Features produced exclusively for this collection.

Severin Films is proud to present this 2-Disc Special Edition of Jodorowsky's epic odyssey through ecstasy and anguish, belief and blasphemy, beauty and madness - and the surreal genius behind it all - now featuring a 4K scan from the original negative supervised by the director himself. In addition this release features the full soundtrack.

Features:

Original motion picture score, featuring music composed by Simon Boswell, and featuring performances by Boswell, Circus Orgo, Silver Hombre, and Fenix & Concha

FORGET EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN: The World of Santa Sangre -- Feature length documentary with Co-Writer / Director Alejandro Jodorowsky, Actors Axel Jodorowsky, Blanca Guerra, Thelma Tixou, Sabrina Dennison, Adan Jodorowsky, Elenka Tapia, Teo Tapia,

New Blood - Alejandro Jodorowsky on the restoration of SANTA SANGRE

Like A Phoenix - Interview with Producer Claudio Argento

Holy Blood - Interview with Cinematographer Danielle Nannuzzi

Mexican Magic - Interview with Executive Producer Angelo Iacono

The Language of Editing - Interview with Editor Mauro Bonanni

Innocence in Horror - Interview with Screenwriter Roberto Leoni

Santa Sangre 30th Anniversary Celebration at Morbido Festival, Mexico City

Audio Commentary with Alejandro Jodorowsky and Journalist Alan Jones

Goyo Cárdenas Spree Killer - Documentary on the Real Life Inspiration for SANTA SANGRE

Jodorowsky 2003 Interview

Jodorowsky on Stage Q & A

Deleted Scenes with Optional Director Commentary

ECHECK - Adan Jodorowsky Short Film

Simon Boswell Interviews Jodorowsky

'Close Your Eyes' Simon Boswell Music Video

BLINK JODOROWSKY – Short by Simon Boswell

Theatrical Trailer

Pre-order Santa Sangre from Zavvi here...

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.