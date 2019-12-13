Arrow Academy announce Robert Altman's Kansas City Blu-ray for March 2020

Arrow Academy have announced Robert Altman's Kansas City for release on 3rd March. The special edition release will come with an array of extras and a illustrated booklet.

Returning to the city of his birth for inspiration, maverick director Robert Altman helms an evocative, bullet-riddled tribute to the music and movies of his youth in Kansas City, a Depression-era gangster flick as only he could make one. With a top flight cast, including Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dermot Mulroney, Harry Belafonte, and Miranda Richardson, the film was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and featuring a remarkable soundtrack performed live by some of the best players in contemporary jazz. The release features an audio commentary from Altman himself, as well as little seen promo-featurettes.

Features:

Audio commentary by director Robert Altman

Newly filmed appreciation by critic Geoff Andrew

Gare, Trains et Déraillement, a 2007 visual essay by French critic Luc Lagier, plus short introduction to the film narrated by Lagier

Robert Altman Goes to the Heart of America and Kansas City: The Music, two 1996 promotional featurettes including interviews with cast and crew - Electronic press kit interviews with Altman, Leigh, Richardson, Belafonte and musician Joshua Redman, plus behind-the-scenes footage

Four theatrical trailers

TV spots

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jennifer Dionisio

