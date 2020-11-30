Roald Dahl's The Witches, starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, comes to Digital, VOD, DVD and Blu-ray in December

Warner Bros. will make Robert Zemeckis's reimagined Roald Dahl's The Witches available to download and keep on digital from December 11, and on Blu-Ray and DVD from December 14, arriving just in time for Christmas. The Witches will also be available to rent on VOD from December 28.

Reimagining the Roald Dahl story for a modern audience, Robert Zemeckis's film tells the tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow witches from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.

The film stars Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth and Chris Rock. Newcomer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno also stars, alongside Codie-Lei Eastick.

Zemeckis' behind-the-scenes team includes his frequent collaborators, including Oscar-nominated director of photography Don Burgess, production designer Gary Freeman, editors Jeremiah O'Driscoll and Ryan Chan, Oscar-nominated costume designer Joanna Johnston, and Oscar-nominated composer Alan Silvestri.

The Blu-ray contains the following special features:

The Making of The Witches

Roald Dahl: The Story Behind The Witches

The Witches: Magic Mouse-Maker Potion

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

The DVD contains the following special features:

Deleted Scenes

