Requiem for a Dream confirmed for 4K UHD Blu-ray release in the UK next month
Requiem for a Dream is headding to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 30th November.
Celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 4K Ultra HD release, Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream - with a screenplay by Aronofsky and Hubert Selby Jr., based on Selby’s novel - stars Oscar winners Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Ellen Burstyn, along with Marlon Wayans, in a hypnotic film about four people pursuing their visions of happiness. Even as everything begins to fall apart, they refuse to let go, plummeting with their dreams into a nightmarish, gut-wrenching freefall.
UHD Special Features:
- On Set: 1999
- Transcendent Moments: The Score Of Requiem For A Dream
- Ellen Burstyn On Requiem For A Dream
- Through Their Eyes: Revisiting Requiem For A Dream
Blu-Ray Special Features:
- Commentary With Director Darren Aronofsky
- Commentary With Director Of Photography Matthew Libatique
- The Making Of Requiem For A Dream
- Memories, Dreams And Addictions - Ellen Burstyn Interviews Hubert Selby Jr.
- Hubert Selby Jr. Reads To Ellen Burstyn
- Deleted Scenes With Optional Director’S Commentary
- 4K Blu-ray
Requiem for a Dream (2000)
Dir: Darren Aronofsky | Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, Marlon Wayans | Writers: Darren Aronofsky (screenplay), Hubert Selby Jr. (based on the book by), Hubert Selby Jr. (screenplay)