Requiem for a Dream confirmed for 4K UHD Blu-ray release in the UK next month

Requiem for a Dream is headding to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 30th November.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 4K Ultra HD release, Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream - with a screenplay by Aronofsky and Hubert Selby Jr., based on Selby’s novel - stars Oscar winners Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Ellen Burstyn, along with Marlon Wayans, in a hypnotic film about four people pursuing their visions of happiness. Even as everything begins to fall apart, they refuse to let go, plummeting with their dreams into a nightmarish, gut-wrenching freefall.

UHD Special Features:

On Set: 1999

Transcendent Moments: The Score Of Requiem For A Dream

Ellen Burstyn On Requiem For A Dream

Through Their Eyes: Revisiting Requiem For A Dream

Blu-Ray Special Features:

Commentary With Director Darren Aronofsky

Commentary With Director Of Photography Matthew Libatique

The Making Of Requiem For A Dream

Memories, Dreams And Addictions - Ellen Burstyn Interviews Hubert Selby Jr.

Hubert Selby Jr. Reads To Ellen Burstyn

Deleted Scenes With Optional Director’S Commentary

