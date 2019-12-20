Ready or Not coming to DVD and Blu-ray in February

We really enjoyed Ready or Not on its theatrical release so are excited to report that the film is coming to DVD, Blu-ray and VOD on 10th February. For those who like their films in a less physical format a digital download release is scheduled for 27th January.

The sanctity of marriage goes straight to hell when a young bride (Samara Weaving) competes in a time-honoured tradition with her new husband (Mark O’Brien) and his insanely rich and eccentric Le Domas family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell). The bride’s wedding night takes a turn for the worst when she realises she is at the centre of a lethal game of ‘Hide and Seek’ and must fight her not-so-loveable in-laws for her own survival.

The home entertainment release is slaying with special features as writers Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy give insight on their script’s exploration of the Faustian bargain made by the Le Domas family. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and Producer Chad Villella explain how they used practical effects to deliver an authentically bloody film.

Features:

Let the Games Begin: The Making of READY OR NOT Part 1: A Devil’s Bargain Part 2: The Le Domas Name — A Family Brand Part 3: ’Til Death Do Us Part

Gag Reel

Audio Commentary by Radio Silence and Samara Weaving

DVD

Blu-ray





