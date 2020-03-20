Rakuten TV add a free movie channel

In response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, online streaming service Rakuten TV have added a free movie channel giving both new and existing customers access to a number of free films with no charge at all.

The selection is a little patchy but that's to be expected when you don't have to pay a penny. A few 'highlights' include:

Rakuten TV is available via many Smart TV platforms and set-top boxes such as Roku. You can view the full list of free-to-view films here.

