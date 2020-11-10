Proxima getting a DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download release this month

Alice Winocour's brilliant Proxima is heading to DVD, Blu-ray and Digital Download on 23rd November.

The story follows Sarah (Green), a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. The only woman in the arduous training programme, she has been chosen to be part of the crew of a year-long space mission called ‘Proxima’. Putting enormous strain on her relationship with her seven-year-old daughter Stella (played by outstanding newcomer Zélie Boulant-Lemesle), the training begins to take its toll on them both as the life-changing launch looms ever closer.

Daisy's review said "Tender and understated, Proxima touchingly investigates an astronaut's relationship with her daughter as she prepares to leave the world behind."

Featuring stunning performances from the entire cast, which also includes Matt Dillon (Crash), Sandra Hüller (Toni Erdmann) and Aleksey Fateev (Loveless), Winocour’s new film is a stunningly cinematic experience which will take audiences on a gripping, emotional and life-affirming journey, and boasts a stirring score from world-renowned composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto.

