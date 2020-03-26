Peter Sellers' The Battle of the Sexes is coming soon to Blu-ray, DVD and streaming

Peter Sellers gives one of his greatest performances in this sharp-edged satire on sexual politics in the 1950s workplace, directed by Ealing legend Charles Crichton (The Lavender Hill Mob, A Fish Called Wanda). On April 20 the BFI releases The Battle of the Sexes on Blu-ray/DVD in a Dual Format Edition with simultaneous release on BFI Player, iTunes and Amazon. A variety of special features include a series of Egg Marketing Board adverts starring Tony Hancock and Constance Cummings, A Ghost of a Chance – a Children’s Film Foundation comedy feature with an all-star cast and films about Scotland from the BFI National Archive.

The sleepy staff of Macpherson’s traditional Scottish tweed firm get a rude awakening when young Macpherson (Robert Morley hires a feisty American efficiency expert Angela Barrows (Constance Cummings). She advocates new-fangled horrors like automation and – ghastliest of all – ‘synthetic fibre’. Can nothing stop her? Noting, perhaps, but meek accountant Mr Martin (Peter Sellers). Beneath that placid surface, still waters run deep; to balance the books, he decides, he must erase the ‘error’…

Special features

Presented in High Definition and Standard Definition

Hancock’s Hard Boiled Eggs: Sellers’ contemporary, the Lad from East Cheam himself, Tony Hancock, appears with The Battle of the Sexes’ Patricia Hayes in this cracking collection of 11 egg-cellent Egg Marketing Board adverts from 1966

A Ghost of a Chance (1968, 50 mins): bonus feature-length fun for all the family as Sellers’ chum Graham Stark stars with Ronnie Barker, Patricia Hayes, Jimmy Edwards, Bernard Cribbins and Terry Scott in a corking Children’s Film Foundation comedy

Images of Edinburgh in Archive Film: an atmospheric selection of rarely-seen short films capturing Scotland’s capital in the first half of the twentieth century, from the vaults of the BFI National Archive

Woolly Wonders:evocative 1940s archive films of traditional Scottish clothmaking, shot in colour by the great Jack Cardiff

Image gallery

Illustrated booklet ***first pressing only*** with an essay by the BFI’s Vic Pratt; biographies of Charles Crichton, Constance Cummings, Robert Morley and James Thurber by Kieron McCormack; notes on the special features and full film credits

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.