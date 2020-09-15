Peter Bogdanovich's The Great Buster: A Celebration comes to Blu-ray and DVD this month

From Oscar nominated director Peter Bogdanovich comes documentary The Great Buster: A Celebration, a celebration of the life and career of one of America's most influential and celebrated filmmakers and comedians, Buster Keaton, whose singular style and fertile output during the silent era created his legacy as a true cinematic visionary. The film will be available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray from September 21.

Journeying from his early beginnings on the vaudeville circuit alongside his family the documentary explores the development of his trademark physical comedy and deadpan expression leading to his career-high years in the 1920s where he wrote, directed, produced and starred in his own films including the remarkable The General (1926) and Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) that immortalised him as one of the greatest actor-filmmakers in the history of cinema.

Filled with stunningly restored archive Keaton films from the Cohen Film Classics library, the film is interspersed with an eclectic mix of interviewees from collaborators, filmmakers, performers and friends including Hollywood stalwarts Dick Van Dyke and Mel Brooks to Johnny Knoxville and Quentin Tarantino, fans and experts alike all influenced in their careers by the work of 'The Great Stone Face'.

We reviewed the film before it was scheduled to go into cinemas in March calling it a "wonderful reminder of one of cinema’s early pioneers". Unfortunately it was pulled as COVID-19 closed down the entire industry, meaning the documentary never received the exposure it deserved.

However, while the theatrical release of The Great Buster: A Celebration was cancelled, the first Q&A preview screening at the Picturehouse Central was able to go ahead on March 11 which featured comedian and Buster Keaton aficionado Paul Merton to introduce the film. This was followed by a Q&A where he was joined by Buster Keaton historian David Macleod – a recording of this Q&A is available as a special feature on this Blu-ray and DVD release.

