Perdita Durango and The Day of the Beast scheduled for release on 4K Blu-ray this March

Álex de la Iglesia's Perdita Durango (also known as Dance with the Devil) is set for a 4K Blu-ray release on 30th March.

From writer/director Álex de la Iglesia (Day of the Beast) comes novelist Barry Gifford's prequel to Wild at Heart featuring sociopath priestess Perdita Durango. Starring Oscar nominee Rosie Perez and Academy Award winner Javier Bardem in the "amoral love story" filled with human sacrifices, kidnapping, murder, foetus trafficking and the dogged DEA agent (James Gandolfini).

Features:

On The Border - Interview with Director Álex de la Iglesia

Writing PERDITA DURANGO - Interview with Writer Barry Gifford

Dancing With The Devil - An Appraisal By Film Scholar Dr. Rebekah McKendry

NARCOSATANICOS: PERDITA DURANGO and the Matamoros Cult - Interview with Abraham Castillo Flores and 'Cauldron of Blood' Author Jim Schutze

Canciones de Amor Maldito: The Music of PERDITA DURANGO - Interview with Composer Simon Boswell

Shooting Perdita Durango - Interview with Director of Photography Flavio Labiano

Trailers

Also release on 30th March is Day of the Beast.

Writer/director Álex de la Iglesia delivers the smash hit that remains one of the best horror comedies of our time: When a rogue priest discovers the exact date The Antichrist will be born, he'll enlist a Death Metal record store clerk and a cheesy TV psychic for an urban spree of "gore, sacrilege and twisted humor" (San Francisco Examiner) to prevent the Apocalypse by summoning Satan himself.

Features:

Heirs Of The Beast - Feature Length Documentary by Diego López and David Pizarro on the Making and Cultural Impact of DAY OF THE BEAST

Antichrist Superstar - Interview with Director Alex De La Iglesia

The Man Who Saved the World - Interview with Actor Armando De Razza

Beauty and the Beast - Interview with Actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta

Shooting The Beast - Interview with Director Of Photography Flavio Martínez Labiano

Mirindas Asesinas - 1990 Short Film by Alex De La Iglesia

Trailers

