Parasite is finally getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray release in the UK

Artificial Eye have revealed that Bong Joon Ho's outstanding Parasite is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 23rd November. The release will include both the standard colour release and the Black and White version of the film.

The Kim family are close. All four live in a tiny basement flat and all four are unemployed. But when the son, Ki-woo, is recommended by his friend to take a well-paid tutoring job, hopes of a regular income blossom on the horizon. There’s only one small issue — he’s not a qualified teacher and has to fake it. Carrying the expectations of all his family, Ki-woo heads to the extravagant Park family home for an interview and after securing the job discovers they also need an art tutor for their son, something he thinks his sister could pretend to do… if they don’t know she’s his sister. Soon the whole family has infiltrated the Park home but as their deception unravels events begin to get increasingly out of hand in ways you simply cannot imagine.

Blu-ray

DVD

4K Blu-ray







For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.