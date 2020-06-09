Pablo Larraín's Ema coming to DVD and Blu-ray in June

Mubi are set to release Pablo Larraín's Ema on DVD and Blu-ray on 29th June.

An intoxicating comment on sex, power and chaos in modern-day Chile, Ema follows visionary director’s Larraín’s acclaimed works Jackie (2016), Neruda (2016) and No (2012). Knife-sharp and unapologetically punk, the film is a whirlwind of provocative, no-holds-barred anarchy, anchored by a searing central performance from rising star Mariana Di Girolamo alongside Gael García Bernal.

Ema (Di Girolamo) is a young dancer in a reggaeton troupe: effortlessly magnetic and dangerously impulsive. Her toxic marriage to older choreographer Gastón (Gael García Bernal) is beyond repair, following a rash decision to hand their adopted child Polo back into the hands of the state. Racked with regret, she sets out on a mission to get her son back, not caring who she’ll need to fight, seduce or destroy to make it happen.

Features

Q&A with Mariana di Girolamo

Blu-ray

DVD





