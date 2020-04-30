Onward is heading to UK DVD and 4K UHD Blu-ray and Blu-ray in June

Disney have announced that the latest Pixar outing, Onward, is heading to UK DVD and Blu-ray on 1st June. A 4K UHD Blu-ray has now also been confirmed despite having previously been conspicuous in its absence on the press release.

If you can't wait for the physical release then the film will be available on VOD from 4th May!

The film, which was applauded by critics and audiences alike at its theatrical release for its humour, heart and themes of brotherhood is inspired by director Dan Scanlon’s own personal experiences with his brother. “That was the jumping-off point,” says Scanlon. “We’ve all lost someone, and if we could spend one more day with them—what an exciting opportunity that would be. We knew that if we wanted to tell that story that we’d have to set the movie in a world where you could have that incredible opportunity.”

DVD and Blu-ray features:

Audio commentary with Director, Dan Scanlon and Producer, Kori Rae

Blu-ray features:

– Onward reflects director Dan Scanlon's actual life story, despite his complete lack of elf blood or magical powers. By following the film’s journey and taking a deep dive into its origins and development, we discover the fundamental connection the filmmakers have with the characters’ arc... and tell a deeply personal story at an epic scale. Citizens Of New Mushroomton – 'Citizens of New Mushroomton - Suburban New Mushroomton is populated with a dizzying array of creatures – from elves to centaurs. Designing these fantastical creatures often brought up some weird and wooly questions like, “Do satyrs wear pants?”NOT In this documentary we'll speak to the filmmakers about just what went into creating the sometimes hilarious, sometimes mundane, always fantastical beings of the Onward world.

