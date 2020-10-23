Oldboy on 4K Blu-ray heads up January 2021's Arrow releases

Arrow have announced their January 2021 slate and it includes Park Chan-wook's brilliant Oldboy on 4K UHD Blu-ray and a new Blu-ray release of Richard Kelly's Southland Tales...

Oldboy

25th January 2021

Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, the film tells the horrific tale of Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a businessman who is inexplicably kidnapped and imprisoned in a grim hotel room-like cell for 15 years, without knowing his captor or the reason for his incarceration. Eventually released, he learns of his wife’s murder and embarks on a quest for revenge whilst also striking up a romance with a young, attractive sushi chef, Mi-do (Kang Hye-jung). He eventually finds his tormentor, but their final encounter will yield yet more unimaginable horrors...

Directed with immense flair by Park Chan-wook (JSA, The Handmaiden) as the second instalment of his Vengeance Trilogy, Oldboy blazed a trail at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival where it was lauded by the President of the Jury, director Quentin Tarantino. The film went on to become a huge international smash, blowing audiences’ minds with its concoction of filmmaking virtuosity, ingenious plotting, violence and pathos. Now, this masterpiece has been restored in 4K and is presented here with the feature-length documentary Old Days, and a massive array of extras.

Features

Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative supervised by director Park Chan-wook

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 stereo

Original Korean and English soundtracks

Music and effects track

Newly translated, optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

Newly translated English subtitles for the Korean soundtrack

Audio commentary with director Park Chan-wook

Audio commentary with Park Chan-wook and cinematographer Jung Jung-hoon

Audio commentary with Park Chan-wook, and actors Choi Min-sik, Yu Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung

New audio commentary with critic Jasper Sharp and writer Simon Ward

Out of the Past, new video appreciation by Asian film expert Tony Rayns

Deleted scenes with optional director commentary

Behind the scenes featurettes

Extensive cast and crew interviews

Trailers and teasers

Image gallery

Old Days: An Oldboy Story, the acclaimed feature-length 2016 documentary about Park Chan-wook’s masterpiece

Autobiography of Oldboy, a three-and-a-half-hour video diary of the making of Oldboy

JSA - Joint Security Area

18th January 2021

Before Oldboy, before The Handmaiden, visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook helmed this gripping tale of deceit, misunderstanding and the senselessness of war.

Gunfire breaks out in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, leaving two NorthKorean soldiers dead while a wounded South Korean soldier (Lee Byung-hun, The Good, the Bad, the Weird) flees to safety. With the tenuous peace between the two warring nations on a knife-edge, a neutral team of investigators, headed by Swiss Army Major Sophie Jean (Lee Young-ae, Lady Vengeance), is dispatched to question both sides to determine what really happened under cover of darkness out in no-man’s land.

The recipient of multiple accolades, including Best Film at South Korea’s 2001 Grand Bell Awards, JSA – Joint Security Area showcases Park’s iconic style in an embryonic form, and demonstrates that humanity and common purpose can be found in the most unlikely places.

Features

High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation

Original lossless Korean DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks

Optional English subtitles

New audio commentary by writer and critic Simon Ward

Isolated music and effects track

Newly recorded video interview with Asian cinema expert Jasper Sharp

The JSA Story and Making the Film, two archival featurettes on the film’s production

About JSA, a series of archival introductions to the film by members of the cast

Behind the scenes montage

Opening ceremony footage

Two music videos: Letter from a Private and Take the Power Back

Theatrical trailer

TV spot

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Colin Murdoch

[REC]

4th January 2021

28 Days Later meets The Blair Witch Project as a mysterious virus turns the inhabitants of an apartment building into a horde of frenzied, bloodthirsty ghouls in [REC] - the original 2007 “found footage” phenomenon that spawned a hit franchise and US remake.

A television film crew, documenting the night shift of a Barcelona fire brigade, get much more than they bargained for when they attend an apparently routine call-out. Upon arrival at an inner city apartment, the firefighters are viciously attacked by the elderly female occupant, who appears to be in the throes of some sort of viral infection. Before long, the virus has taken hold of the entire building, which is cordoned off by the authorities. Trapped inside, the television crew - using their cameras to capture the events as they unfold - and the other remaining survivors find themselves pitched into a nightmare of unimaginable proportions.

Fusing the zombie genre with the “found footage” format to throw the audience right into the midst of the action, [REC] is a terrifying, relentless rollercoaster ride which builds to one of the horror genre’s all time bone-chilling climaxes.

Features

High Definition Blu-ray presentation with two viewing options: the “theatrical version” (24fps, 1080p, 78 mins) as shown in cinemas, and the “production version” (25fps, 1080i, 75 mins) as originally filmed

Original Spanish DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio options on both versions

Optional English subtitles

New audio commentary by film critic and historian Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, author of Found Footage Horror: Fear and the Appearance of Reality

Archive commentary by directors Jaume Balaguero & Paco Plaza

The Making of [REC], an archive featurette examining the process of production featuring interviews with cast & crew

How to Shoot a Horror Movie, a French-language featurette presented by directors Jaume Balaguero & Paco Plaza

Archive interview with Jaume Balaguero & Paco Plaza looking back on the film

The Fantastic Four, an archive panel discussion with [REC] directors Jaume Balaguero, Paco Plaza and new wave Spanish horror contemporaries Gonzalo Lopez Callego and Juan Antonio Bayona

On set footage of the cast & crew at work on key scenes including “the attack on Mrs. Izquierdo” and the “climb to hell”

Archive interview with director of photography Pablo Rosso

Archive interview with sound supervisor Xavi Mas

Archive interview with sound designer Oriol Tarragó

Confidences, a video diary by star Manuela Velasco

Deleted and extended scenes, including “Fire Station Redux”, “The Secret Archive” and “Corridors of Nails”

Casting, original video footage from the audition process

Trailers and TV spots

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais

Southland Tales

25th January 2021

Los Angeles, 2008. As the city stands on the brink of social, economic and environmental chaos, the fates of an eclectic set of characters – including an amnesia-stricken action star (Dwayne Johnson, the Fast & Furious series), an adult film star developing her own reality TV project (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions) and a police officer whose identity has split in two (Seann William Scott, TV’s Lethal Weapon) – intertwine with each other and with the whole of humanity.

A darkly comic futuristic epic that speaks as presciently to our turbulent times as it did to the American socio-political climate in 2006, Southland Tales receives a fresh – and timely – lease of life with this new, director-approved restoration.

Features

New 2K restoration by Arrow Films, approved by director Richard Kelly and director of photography Steven Poster

High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentations of both versions of the film: the 145-minute theatrical cut and the 160-minute “Cannes cut”, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006

Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary on the theatrical cut by Richard Kelly

It’s a Madcap World: The Making of an Unfinished Film, a new in-depth retrospective documentary on the film, featuring contributions by Richard Kelly and members of the original crew

USIDent TV: Surveilling the Southland, an archival featurette on the making of the film, featuring interviews with the cast and crew

This is the Way the World Ends, an archival animated short set in the Southland Tales universe

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacey

Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Peter Tonguette and Simon Ward

Gamera: The Heisei Trilogy

25th January 2021

After laying dormant for fifteen years, Gamera was rebooted for the big screen in a smash hit trilogy masterminded by director Shusuke Kaneko (Necronomicon), writer Kazunori Ito (Ghost in the Shell) and visual effects director Shinji Higuchi (who went on to co-direct Shin Godzilla).

Trading the campy kid-friendly surrealism of the earlier films for a darker, more realistic tone and jaw-droppingly innovative special effects, the Heisei Trilogy are still regarded today as among the best – and by some, the very best – kaiju films ever made.

Features

Commentary by Matt Frank

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 1, the first in an epic three-part documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

Interviews with director Shusuke Kaneko and SFX director Shinji Higuchi, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002

Extended interview with Shinji Higuchi, focusing on the trilogy’s special effects

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release

Alternate English credits

Trailer and image galleries

Commentary by Kyle Yount

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 2, the next part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

On-set footage from the shooting of the film’s main unit and special effects filming

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release

Alternate English credits

“Lake Texarkana” comedic dub track

Trailer and image galleries

Commentary by Steve Ryfle & Ed Godziszewski

Newly filmed introduction by August Ragone

A Testimony of 15 Years: Part 3, the final part of the documentary interviewing cast and crew of the Heisei Trilogy

Behind the scenes featurettes tracing the film’s production from announcement to release

Deleted Scenes

The Awakening of Irys (Remix), a montage of behind-the-scenes footage and work-in-progress special effects footage

Alternate English credits

Trailer and image galleries

Gamera: The Showa Era

25th January 2021

Buried under the Arctic ice for several millenia, the colossal chelonian is unleashed upon Japan, leaving havoc in his wake. After becoming an unexpected box office sensation, Gamera returned several more times, leaping to the world’s defence against a motley assortment of evil creatures, from the death-ray-shooting flying terror Gyaos, to the knife-headed alien menace Guiron, to the underwater invader Zigra!

