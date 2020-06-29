Nigel Kneale's adaptation of The Woman in Black is heading to Blu-ray for the first time in August

Network Releasing have announced that they're bringing Nigel Kneal's TV adaptation of The Woman in Black to the first time on 10th August. The new release is fully restored and features a commentary by Mark Gatiss, Kim Newman and Andy Nyman.

When a friendless old widow dies in the seaside town of Crythin Gifford, a young solicitor is sent in to settle her estate. Following cryptic warnings from the locals regarding the terrifying history of the old woman's house, he soon begins to see visions of a menacing woman in black...

Features:

Feature version in full widescreen

Limited edition, specially designed o-card packaging

Audio commentary with horror experts Mark Gatiss, Kim Newman and star Andy Nyman

Image gallery

Booklet by Andrew Pixley

