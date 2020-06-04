Nicolas Roeg's Walkabout is set to get a limited edition Blu-ray release in July

Second Sight are set to release a limited edition of Nicolas Roeg's Walkabout on Blu-ray on 27th July. The release will feature a transfer from a brand new 4K scan alongside new interviews and a commentary by Luc Roeg and David Thomson.

Although it received mixed reviews on its Cannes premiere in 1971, the film has gone on to become an internationally renowned, cult favourite loved by audiences and critics alike.

Following the suicide of their father, Mary (Agutter) and her younger brother Peter (Luc Roeg) are left stranded in the blistering heat of the vast Australian outback. Facing exhaustion and starvation, their salvation comes when they cross paths with an Aboriginal boy (David Gulpilil – The Leftovers, Cargo) on ‘walkabout’, a ritual in which he must leave his home and learn to survive off the land. He teaches them how to survive in the wilderness, but a clash of cultures leads to terrible and tragic consequences...

The hugely anticipated release is set to arrive this summer and features a host of brand-new special features, including a new audio commentary with child star, Luc Roeg, now an established producer on projects like We Need to Talk about Kevin, and writer and film critic David Thomson. Also included are new interviews with Luc Roeg, Jenny Agutter and producer Si Litvinoff (Clockwork Orange, The Man Who Fell to Earth).

Features:

Brand new 4K scan and restoration

A new audio commentary with Luc Roeg and David Thomson

Producing Walkabout: A new interview with Producer Si Litvinoff

Luc’s Walkabout: A new interview with Luc Roeg

Jenny in the Outback: a new interview with Jenny Agutter

Remembering Roeg: a new interview with Danny Boyle

2011 BFI Q&A with Nicolas Roeg, Jenny Agutter and Luc Roeg

Archive introduction by Nicolas Roeg

English SDH subtitles for the hearing impaired

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Limited Edition Box Set of only 3,000

Rigid slipcase with new artwork by Michael Boland

Blu-ray

