New Wave announce three new titles coming soon to DVD and VOD

Fire Will Come

The first title is the award winning feature, Fire Will Come, directed by Oliver Laxe,which is due for release to download on May 4 and DVD on May 25. Stunningly shot in Galicia, Spain the film focusses on Amador, who has been released from prison after setting fires. Life goes on and simple domestic routines are carried out daily in his village until one night, when a fire starts to devastate the region and Amador is unfairly blamed for it.

Talking About Trees

The second title to be released, on April 27 on DVD and to download, is the documentary Talking About Trees. This multi-award winning film, including the Panorama Audience Award and Glashütte Original Documentary Award Berlin Film Festival and FIPRESCI Prize Istanbul Film festival is directed by Suhaib Gasmelbari and set in his home country of Sudan. Four members of the Sudanese Film Club, Ibrahim, Mamar, suleiman and Altayeb, decide to restore an old cinema. United by their love of cinema and passion to restore old films. However their plans come up again bureaucracy,lack of cash and a general fear of upsetting the Sudanese government.

A Paris Education

Last but not least, the third title, A Paris Education (Mes Provinciales), from award winning director Jean Paul Civeyrac, is available to download from May 11, with the DVD release date tbc. Music plays a central part and Bach and Mahler dominate in this gorgeously shot partly autobiographical drama which focuses on three students at the Sorbonne who all share a passion for film. But as they spend the year studying, they have to face friendship and love challenges as well as choosing their artistic battles.

