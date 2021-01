Neill Blomcamp's Elysium is heading to 4K Blu-ray in February

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have announced that Neill Blomkamp's Elysium is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 8th February.

Elysium stars Matt Damon (Jason Bourne) and Jodie Foster (The Silence of the Lambs, Panic Room), alongside a strong international supporting cast, including Sharlto Copley (District 9), Alice Braga (I Am Legend), Diego Luna (Y Tu Mama Tambien), Wagner Moura (Elite Squad) and William Fichtner (The Lone Ranger), Elysium 4K Ultra HD is beautifully presented in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range. It includes hours of bonus material including behind the scenes footage and a host of features.

In the year 2154, two classes of people exist: the very wealthy, who live on a pristine man-made space station called Elysium, and the rest, who live on an overpopulated, ruined Earth. Secretary Delacourt (Jodie Foster) will stop at nothing to preserve the luxurious lifestyle of the citizens of Elysium—but that doesn’t stop the people of Earth from trying to get in by any means they can. Max (Matt Damon) agrees to take on a life-threatening mission, one that could bring equality to these polarized worlds.

4K UHD Blu-ray Disc Features:

Exoskeletons, Explosions and the Action Choreography of Elysium

The Hero, The Psychopath and the Characters of Elysium

The Art of the Elysium Miniatures

Bugatti 2154

Theatrical Trailers

Blu-ray Disc Features:

Collaboration: Crafting the Performances in Elysium

Engineering Utopia: Creating a Society in the Sky

Extended Scene

Visions of 2154 – An Interactive Exploration of the Art and Design of Elysium

In Support of the Story: The Visual Effects of Elysium

The Technology of 2154

The Journey to Elysium Envisioning Elysium Capturing Elysium Enhancing Elysium



4K Blu-ray

