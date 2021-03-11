My Fair Lady 4K Blu-ray release confirmed for May

Rumours of the upcoming release of My Fair Lady have been circulating for a while and now we can confirm that the UK 4K Blu-ray edition will hit retailers on 24th May.

The breathtaking musical extravaganza shines in beautiful 4K UHD, restored from 8K scans of the original 65mm elements with 96K resolution English 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio. This beloved adaptation of the Broadway stage hit stars Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a sassy, working-class London street vendor, and Rex Harrison as the elitist Professor Higgins, who attempts to turn Eliza into a sophisticated lady through proper tutoring. When the humble flower girl blossoms into the toast of London society, Higgins finds he may have a lesson or two to learn himself.

This three-disc release features the film on 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray and includes the following features:

More Loverly Than Ever: The Making of My Fair Lady Then & Now

1963 Production Kick-Off Dinner

Los Angeles Premiere

British Premiere

George Cukor Directs Baroness Bina Rothsch

