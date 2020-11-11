Must-see Australian drama Babyteeth comes to DVD, Blu-ray and Digital next month

Picturehouse Entertainment have announced the home entertainment release of Babyteeth, starring Eliza Scanlan, Toby Wallace, Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn, directed by Shannon Murphy. The film will release on DVD, Blu-ray and digital on December 7.

We reviewed the film back in August, with writer Alex Dewing saying: "Murphy’s debut is a resounding success, showing patience and understanding for its characters. Babyteeth is a film that exudes vulnerability; in its quiet moments, this tenderness is echoed by spontaneity, much like the hand-held visuals from cinematographer Andrew Commis that are as gentle as they are intimate."

The film focusses on seriously ill teenager Milla Finlay, who falls in love with free-spirit Moses, and it becomes her parents, Henry and Anna's, worst nightmare. But as Milla's first brush with love brings her a new lust for life, things get messy and traditional morals go out the window. Milla shows everyone in her orbit—her parents, Moses, a sensitive music teacher, a budding child violinist, and a disarmingly honest pregnant neighbour—how to live like you have nothing to lose. What might have been a disaster for the Finlay family instead leads to letting go and finding grace in the glorious chaos of life.

Special features:

Making Babyteeth featurette

Theatrical Trailer

