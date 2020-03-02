Midway - watch an exclusive clip from the upcoming Blu-ray release

With Midway set for its debut on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray on 9th March we're excited to share this exclusive clip tom one of the bonus features on the Blu-ray release.

The clip above looks at the challenges the production faced getting the fascinating story of Midway 'right'.

You can find out more about the DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray release of Midway here along with a full breakdown of the features included on the discs.

Midway stars Woody Harrelson, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas and Denis Quaid.

Midway will be available to buy on digital download 2nd March and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray & DVD 9th March. “Getting it Right: The Making of Midway” will be included on the special features of the DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K.

