The Messenger: Joan of Arc is getting a Blu-ray and DVD release in August

Studio Canal are set to release Luc Besson's The Messenger: Joan of Arc on Blu-ray for the first time alongside a DVD re-release on 24th August. A digital download will also be available.

Tormented by visions, young Joan (Milla Jovovich) leaves her country home, seeks out the heir to the French throne, and tells him that God has charged her with the task of freeing France from the English. Granted an army, Joan fulfils her promise, but is later betrayed and tried as a witch. Director Luc Besson combines the vivid clarity of Jacques Rivette’s earlier ‘Jeanne La Pucelle’ with a fast-moving storyline and comes up with one of the boldest versions of the Joan of Arc legend yet produced.

We're awaiting clarification on any special features on this release.

