Marlene Dietrich at Universal 1940-1942 gets a limited edition Blu-ray box set release next month

Released on January 18, 2021, the Marlene Dietrich at Universal 1940-1942 Blu-ray box set collection combines four classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood, starring the timeless Marlene Dietrich. All produced by Universal in the early 1940s, these films showcase Dietrich’s alluring and enduring persona; the epitome of big-screen glamour and sensuousness.

Among the special features in this beautifully presented set are commentaries for each film and a 60-page book of new essays. A season called Marlene Dietrich: Falling in Love Again was due to run throughout December at BFI Southbank but will come to an end on December 15 after the announcement that London will enter into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The four films featured include in the set are: Seven Sinners (Tay Garnett, 1940), The Flame of NewOrleans(René Clair, 1941), The Spoilers(Ray Enright, 1942) and Pittsburgh(Lewis Seiler, 1942). With co-stars including Randolph Scott, John Wayne and Mischa Auer, the films stunningly exhibit Dietrich’s uniquely captivating style and the charisma that continues to endear her to fans worldwide.

Special features

High Definition transfers of all four films

Seven Sinners feature commentary by film historian David Del Valle and screenwriter C Courtney Joyner

The Flame of New Orleans feature commentary by film historian Lee Gambin and actor and film historian Rutanya Alda

The Spoilers feature commentary by film historian Toby Roan

Pittsburgh feature commentary by critic and film historian Pamela Hutchinson

Music and effects tracks for The Flame of New Orleans, The Spoilers and Pittsburgh

Galleries

60-page book featuring newly commissioned essays by Sarah Wood, Pamela Hutchinson, So Mayer, Ellen Cheshire, Katy McGahan and Phillip Kemp

Limited to 4,000 copies

