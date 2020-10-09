CONFIRMED: Lord of the Rings AND The Hobbit 4K Blu-ray Trilogy launching in the UK in NOVEMBER

UPDATE: 9th October 6:00am BST

UK pre-orders for The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings Trilogies are now confirmed for 30th November.

The Hobbit Trilogy

From director Peter Jackson, rediscover the stunning locations and epic adventures in the greatest film saga of all time. The critically acclaimed series of six films encompasses The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies and tells the mythic tales of an ancient world called Middle-earth: A world of Elves, Dwarves, Wizards, Humans and Hobbits in a constant struggle against the evil forces of the Dark Lord Sauron and his army of Goblins and Orcs – a world of quests, Dragons, treasures and a legendary final battle for the future of Middle-earth itself.

Peter Jackson’s epic adventure through J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth begins with The Hobbit trilogy as Bilbo Baggins is swept into an unexpected journey. Bilbo, the Wizard Gandalf and 13 Dwarves – led by Thorin Oakenshield – journey to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor. Along the way, Bilbo must fight for his life, and Dwarves, Elves and Men must unite or risk being destroyed. Meanwhile, a dark power rises again and finds its way back to Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

The adventure continues with THE LORD OF THE RINGS trilogy when, with the help of the Fellowship of the Ring, Bilbo Baggin’s nephew, Frodo, embarks on a perilous mission to destroy the One Ring and defeat the Dark Lord Sauron and his forces. Soon, the Fellowship is broken, and while the other members fight off the evil spreading through Middle-earth, Frodo and his friend Samwise must continue their dangerous mission, with a guide they cannot trust, toward the fires of Mount Doom as the final battle for Middle-earth begins.

UPDATE: 7th October 7:00pm BST

BOTH The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies are now locked in for US release on 4K UHD Blu-ray on 1st December 2020. Not only that Sean Astin himself confirmed our earlier stories that a FULL 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition is heading to the 4K UHD Blu-ray format in the Summer of 2021. A newly remastered Blu-ray edition is also set for release later in 2021.

Neither The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit trilogies will include Blu-ray discs. The full collector's edition next year, should, however.

We are waiting on confirmation of the UK release date of these two sets.

As we've previously reported for months, an all-singing-all-dancing 4K Blu-ray release has been on the schedule for release in 2021. We're glad to have stuck by this story despite reports contradicting ours on other sites.

Other rumours suggested two separate box sets would be released this year with various release dates suggested. As each of these dates were missed those rumours were updated - our understanding now is that WETA finished their remastering ahead of schedule which then led to these earlier releases to capitalise on what has been a very quiet release market this year and that as we've always maintained these releases were quite a late addition to the release plans for the film.

Update on 7th October 2020

The US 4K UHD Blu-ray pre-orders for The Lord of the Rings Trilogy have now gone up for pre-order on Amazon.com. While no date is attached as yet we still believe they'll be releasing on both sides of the Atlantic in early-mid December.

The NINE disc release will not include standard Blu-ray discs and we have no confirmation on extra features as yet.

The Hobbit Trilogy has not been made available for pre-order at the time of writing but we believe it will be released around the same time.

Update on 1st October 2020

Reports are coming in from Europe that both The Lord of the Rings Trilogy AND The Hobbit trilogy are now being scheduled for 4K UHD Blu-ray release this side of Christmas with a listing appearing for both on German retailer JPC suggesting a 3rd December release date.

The listing includes both the date and some boxart but that art doesn't make reference to what editions of the films will be included.

The Lord of the Rings supposedly includes 9 4K Blu-ray discs whereas The Hobbit includes just 6. There is no information on any extra features.

These releases don't discount a further ultimate edition anniversary release in 2021 and we'd be surprised if everything that features on the 30 disc Blu-ray set is present in these two collections. We're reaching out to our contact for further clarification on the plans for next year but last time we spoke to them they maintained that the full collection is still planned for next year and these two individual trilogy releases doesn't change that.

Update on 18th September 2020

Reports have started floating that the The Lord of the Rings trilogy is actually heading to 4K Blu-ray this side of Christmas while The Hobbit will follow in 2021. We're trying to confirm the plans with our sources but it would appear that the decision has been taken to release the trilogies individually to get at least one of them out onto the market in 2020. Where this leave the anniversary collection is now in question.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy is possibly set for release in mid-December and the collection will feature both the theatrical and extended versions of the film as we've previously reported.

Our money is still on a full collection release in 2021, possibly later in the year but we're expecting that to be less of an event than originally planned. We're also hoping that fans don't find themselves with two releases of the films less than a year apart each with different extra features. Our hope is that all extras planned for the larger set make their way to the individual trilogy releases of the films.

Update on 5th August 2020

We've had further confirmation that the Middle Earth 20th Anniversary Collection is on target for release next year with an update from our original source explaining that the remastering process for the Lord of the Rings films has ramped up in recent weeks. The Hobbit trilogy requires no remastering and will be presented close to the original 5K theatrical digital master as possible.

We believe that earlier reports posted elsewhere of a release in 2020 were incorrect and that a release this year was never on the cards - it is our understanding that this has always been planned as a 20th Anniversary celebration of the series.

There was however a delay to the remastering due to the Covid shutdown but Warner are keen to ensure that the films remain on their planned schedule and are now throwing extra resources at the project. Peter Jackson is directly involved and will sign off the final masters and the set will include BOTH editions of the all of the films as previously reported.

Previously posted on 24th June 2020

We've been following a lead on this for a while and are now confident enough to share that to mark the 20th Anniversary of the release of The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Rings all six films in the Middle Earth saga are coming to 4K Blu-ray in 2021.

Our understanding right now is that the new release will feature both the theatrical AND extended versions of each of the six films in a new set that could span over 40 discs in total. There could be also be a separate Blu-ray re-release of the existing 30 disc Middle Earth collection featuring remastered copies of all of the films but we're still trying to confirm this.

4K masters of all of the Lord of the Rings films already exist and our source suggests that a release of them planned for this Summer was dropped in response to both the Covid-19 outbreak and the imminent major anniversary of the first film in Peter Jackson's adaptation of Tolkien's stories. The Hobbit was filmed in high frame rate 5K - so this release will be the closest we've had to the shooting resolution, although 4K UHD Blu-ray doesn't support the higher 48fps rate that the films were shot in. The 4K releases will also not be in 3D as originally shot.

Given we've already had some pretty definitive releases of the films on Blu-ray we don't expect anything huge in terms of additional material to be released in this set other than the improved picture quality and sound that the 4K UHD format offers.

We'll be digging more into all of this and will hopefully be able to share more information soon.

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.