Little Women announced for Digital Download, DVD and Blu-ray in May

Posted by Film News Published
Greta Gerwig's Little Women has been announced for DVD and Blu-ray release on 25th May with a digital release on 11th May.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.  In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms - is both timeless and timely.  Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbour Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

  • DVD
  • Blu-ray

Little Women (2019)
Dir: Greta Gerwig | Cast: Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep | Writers: Greta Gerwig, Louisa May Alcott (novel)

