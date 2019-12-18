Little Monsters set to rise on DVD and Blu-ray in February

Little Monsters is a fun zombie comedy that is elevated by a great central performance by Lupita Nyong'o and it has now been announced for release on DVD and Blu-ray on 10th February 2020 (this is set to be a very busy day for releases so start saving those pennies).

Little Monsters follows Dave (Alexander England), as a recently dumped washed-up musician who volunteers to chaperone his nephew’s kindergarten class field trip after taking a serious liking to the fearless schoolteacher, Miss Caroline (Lupita Nyong’o). Dave’s intentions are complicated by the presence of the world’s most famous kids’ show personality and competition for Miss Caroline’s affections, Teddy McGiggle (Josh Gad).

One thing none of them bargained for, however, is a sudden zombie outbreak. Will Dave rise to the occasion and have a chance at Miss Caroline’s heart, or will zombies get there first?

