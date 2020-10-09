Le Cercle Rouge heading to 4K and standard Blu-ray next month

StudioCanal's Vintage World Cinema range is set to add Jean-Pierre Melville's Le Cercle Rouge to their 4K and standard Blu-ray line-ups on 23rd November.

ALAIN DELON, GIAN MARIA VOLONTÈ and YVES MONTAND star as the elegant, mis-matched trio, locked in an elaborate and dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the inscrutable police inspector (ANDRÉ BOURVIL), who is determined to foil their attempts to pull off the perfect crime, despite being drawn irresistibly to his prey. As the day of the heist dawns, the story unfolds, with all four players determined to cheat fate.

Extras:

The Perfect Circle

Under the Name of Melville

Interview with Bernard Stora

Interview with José Giovanni

Ginette Vincendeau Presentation of Le Cercle Rouge

4K Blu-ray

Blu-ray





