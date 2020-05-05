Laughter in Paradise gets a new UK DVD, Blu-ray and Digital release in June

2 minute read
Posted by Film News Published

StudioCanal have announced that the Alastair Sim starring Laughter in Paradise is to join their Vintage Classics range with a DVD, Blu-ray and Digital release on 29th June.

The four remaining relatives of famed practical joker Henry Russell are brought together to hear his last will and testament, revealing a £50,000 inheritance for each of them, if they can complete a set task that is completely at odds with their character. The assignments are designed to reflect their greatest shortcomings and test their ability to adapt, and ultimately change for the better.

Law-abiding retired army officer Deniston (Alastair Sim) secretly writes scandalous novels, until he is given a week to get himself arrested for an actual crime and jailed for exactly 28 days. Haughty Agnes (Fay Compton) must find employment as a housekeeper in a middle-class home and retain her position for a month despite her disdain. Simon (Guy Middleton), a penniless womanising rogue, has to marry the first single woman he speaks to, such as the cigarette girl at the club he frequents (Audrey Hepburn). Finally, timid Herbert (George Cole) needs to hold up the bank manager he works for with a mask and a toy pistol. What could possibly go wrong?

Features:

  • New: Alastair Sim and Laughter in Paradise: Interview with Stephen Fry
  • Ministry of Information short Nero: Save Fuel (1943) starring Alastair Sim & George Cole
  • Behind The Scenes Stills Gallery
  • Alastair Sim's Rectorial Address at Edinburgh University (1949) - Audio only
  • Easter Egg
  • DVD
  • Blu-ray

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Laughter in Paradise (1951)
Dir: Mario Zampi | Cast: Alastair Sim, Fay Compton, George Cole, Guy Middleton | Writers: Jack Davies (original story), Jack Davies (screenplay), Michael Pertwee (original story), Michael Pertwee (screenplay)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Alastair Sim, Comedy, English, Fay Compton, George Cole, Guy Middleton, Laughter in Paradise, Laughter in Paradise (1951), Mario Zampi
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles