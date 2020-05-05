Laughter in Paradise gets a new UK DVD, Blu-ray and Digital release in June

StudioCanal have announced that the Alastair Sim starring Laughter in Paradise is to join their Vintage Classics range with a DVD, Blu-ray and Digital release on 29th June.

The four remaining relatives of famed practical joker Henry Russell are brought together to hear his last will and testament, revealing a £50,000 inheritance for each of them, if they can complete a set task that is completely at odds with their character. The assignments are designed to reflect their greatest shortcomings and test their ability to adapt, and ultimately change for the better.

Law-abiding retired army officer Deniston (Alastair Sim) secretly writes scandalous novels, until he is given a week to get himself arrested for an actual crime and jailed for exactly 28 days. Haughty Agnes (Fay Compton) must find employment as a housekeeper in a middle-class home and retain her position for a month despite her disdain. Simon (Guy Middleton), a penniless womanising rogue, has to marry the first single woman he speaks to, such as the cigarette girl at the club he frequents (Audrey Hepburn). Finally, timid Herbert (George Cole) needs to hold up the bank manager he works for with a mask and a toy pistol. What could possibly go wrong?

Features:

New : Alastair Sim and Laughter in Paradise: Interview with Stephen Fry

: Alastair Sim and Laughter in Paradise: Interview with Stephen Fry Ministry of Information short Nero: Save Fuel (1943) starring Alastair Sim & George Cole

Behind The Scenes Stills Gallery

Alastair Sim's Rectorial Address at Edinburgh University (1949) - Audio only

Easter Egg

