Last Action Hero UK 4K Blu-ray set for release in May

Listings have appeared for the 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Last Action Hero on 17th May 2021.

Features:

Audio Commentary with Director John McTiernan

Deleted & Alternate Scenes (presented in 4K with HDR10)

Alternate Ending (presented in 4K with HDR10)

“Big Gun” Music Video by AC/DC

Original Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Theatrical Teaser

4K Blu-ray

