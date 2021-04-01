Last Action Hero UK 4K Blu-ray set for release in May
Listings have appeared for the 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Last Action Hero on 17th May 2021.
Features:
- Audio Commentary with Director John McTiernan
- Deleted & Alternate Scenes (presented in 4K with HDR10)
- Alternate Ending (presented in 4K with HDR10)
- “Big Gun” Music Video by AC/DC
- Original Behind-the-Scenes Featurette
- Theatrical Teaser
- 4K Blu-ray
Last Action Hero (1993)
Dir: John McTiernan | Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Art Carney, Charles Dance, F. Murray Abraham | Writers: Adam Leff (story), David Arnott (screenplay), Shane Black (screenplay), Zak Penn (story)