Last Action Hero UK 4K Blu-ray set for release in May

1 minute read
Posted by Colin Polonowski Published

Listings have appeared for the 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Last Action Hero on 17th May 2021.

Features:

  • Audio Commentary with Director John McTiernan
  • Deleted & Alternate Scenes (presented in 4K with HDR10)
  • Alternate Ending (presented in 4K with HDR10)
  • “Big Gun” Music Video by AC/DC
  • Original Behind-the-Scenes Featurette
  • Theatrical Teaser
  • 4K Blu-ray

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule and DVD and Blu-ray release schedule.


Last Action Hero (1993)
Dir: John McTiernan | Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Art Carney, Charles Dance, F. Murray Abraham | Writers: Adam Leff (story), David Arnott (screenplay), Shane Black (screenplay), Zak Penn (story)

Tags Action, Adventure, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Art Carney, Charles Dance, Comedy, English, F. Murray Abraham, Fantasy, John McTiernan, Last Action Hero, Last Action Hero (1993)
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles