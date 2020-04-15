Kwaidan - Masaki Kobayashi’s striking collection of Japanese ghost tales is coming to Blu-ray for the first time in the UK

Eureka have announced the upcoming addition of Kwaidan to their Masters of Cinema range. It will be the first time the spooky anthology has had a UK Blu-ray release.

Scheduled for release on 27th April, Kwaidan will be available in a limited edition release that includes a hardbound case and a 100-page Collector's Book.

Winner of the Special Jury Prize at Cannes, Kwaidan features four nightmarish tales adapted from Lafcadio Hearn’s classic Japanese ghost stories about mortals caught up in forces beyond their comprehension when the supernatural world intervenes in their lives: “The Black Hair”, “The Woman of the Snow”, “Hoichi the Earless”, and “In a Cup of Tea”.

Breathtakingly photographed entirely on hand-painted sets, the film is an abstract wash of luminescent colours from another world.

Features:

Hardbound Slipcase

1080p presentation on Blu-ray from Criterion’s 2K digital restoration of Kobayashi’s original director’s cut

Original monaural Japanese soundtrack

Optional English subtitles

Kim Newman on “Kwaidan” – a new interview with the film critic and writer

Shadowings [35 mins] – a new video essay by David Cairns and Fiona Watson

Original trailers

PLUS 100-PAGE Perfect Bound Illustrated Collector’s book featuring reprints of Lafcadio Hearn’s original ghost stories; a survey of the life and career of Masaki Kobayashi by Linda Hoaglund; and a wide ranging interview with the film maker – the last he’d ever give

Blu-ray

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.