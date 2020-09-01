Kick-Ass is coming to 4K Blu-ray in November

The US release of Kick-Ass has been confirmed for 3rd November 2020 and we've spoken to a retail source in the UK who currently has been able to let us know that the film will be released over here on the 2nd November - although that hasn't been officially confirmed as yet.

A twisted, funny, high-octane action-adventure from director Matthew Vaughn (the Kingsman movies), Kick-Ass tells the story of a teenage fanboy (Aaron Johnson) who takes his comic book obsession as inspiration to become a real-life superhero. Costars Chloë Grace Moretz as Hit-Girl and Nicolas Cage as her father, Big Daddy.

Features:

A New Kind of Superhero: The Making of Kick-Ass

It’s On! The Comic Book Origin of Kick-Ass

Audio Commentary by Director Matthew Vaughn

Marketing Archive

The Art of Kick-Ass Gallery (Blu-ray Only)

