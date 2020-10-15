Kelly Marie Tran is returning to play Rose Tico alongside Billy Dee Williams in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Having been sorely overlooked in the final instalment of the Skywalker Saga we're glad to see that Kelly Marie Tran is set to reprise her role - at least vocally - as Rose Tico in the upcoming LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. Not only that, the brilliant Billy Dee Williams will return to play Lando Carlrissian and Anthony Daniels will be back as C-3PO alongside the Star Wars Clone Wars cast of Matt Lanter, Tom Kane, James Arnold and Dee Bradley Baker.

Kelly Marie Tran was the target of online trolls in the wake of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi - a film that not only introduced the character of Rose Tico, but also made her an integral part of the story. Unfortunately while she did appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker it was in a much reduced role - partly put down to the fact that many of her scenes were supposedly shot to include Carrie Fisher's General Leia Organa and were subsequently dropped.

While this might not be a whole new Star Wars film, we're glad to see both that Rose continues to be a part of the Star Wars universe and that Kelly herself is still keen to be involved despite the vitriol of the worst of the 'fans' of the film series.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special will be available to watch on Disney+ from 17th November.

