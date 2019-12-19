Judy announced for DVD and Blu-ray release in February

2 minute read
Posted by Film News Published

Pathé have announced the UK DVD and Blu-ray release of Judy for 3rd February with a digital release a week earlier on 25th January.

Winter 1968, and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in London, to perform in a sell-out run at The Talk of the Town. It is 30 years since she shot to global stardom in The Wizard Of Oz, but if her voice has weakened, its dramatic intensity has only grown. As she prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians, and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed, as she embarks on a courtship with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

And yet Judy is fragile. After working for 45 of her 47 years, she is exhausted; haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood; gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids. Will she have the strength to go on? Featuring some of her best-known songs, the film celebrates the voice, the capacity for love, and the sheer pizzazz of “the world’s greatest entertainer”.

Features:

  • Behind The Scenes Featurette
  • Transformation: Becoming Judy Featurette
  • 3 Deleted Scenes
  • DVD
  • Blu-ray

For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.


Judy (2018)
Dir: Rupert Goold | Cast: Renée Zellweger | Writer: Tom Edge

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Biography, Drama, English, Judy, Judy (2018), Musical, Renée Zellweger, Rupert Goold
Category home_releases_news

Latest Articles