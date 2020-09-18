Joker Ultimate Collector's Edition is heading to 4K Blu-ray in October
A new 'Ultimate Collector's Edition' of Joker is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 19th October.
Failed comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) encounters violent thugs while wandering the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown. Disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as Joker in director Todd Phillips’ thrilling origin story.
The new release will include:
- 4K & Blu-ray Steelbook
- Vinyl Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
- Poster
- Collectable Photocards
- The Making Of: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Creation of the Film
- Joaquin Phoenix Alternate Takes
- Costume Tests
Joker (2019)
Dir: Todd Phillips | Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Marc Maron, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz | Writers: Scott Silver (screenplay), Todd Phillips (screenplay)