Joker Ultimate Collector's Edition is heading to 4K Blu-ray in October

Posted by Colin Polonowski Published
A new 'Ultimate Collector's Edition' of Joker is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 19th October.

Failed comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) encounters violent thugs while wandering the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown. Disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as Joker in director Todd Phillips’ thrilling origin story.

The new release will include:

  • 4K & Blu-ray Steelbook
  • Vinyl Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
  • Poster
  • Collectable Photocards
  • The Making Of: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Creation of the Film
  • Joaquin Phoenix Alternate Takes
  • Costume Tests

Joker (2019)
Dir: Todd Phillips | Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Marc Maron, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz | Writers: Scott Silver (screenplay), Todd Phillips (screenplay)

