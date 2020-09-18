Joker Ultimate Collector's Edition is heading to 4K Blu-ray in October

A new 'Ultimate Collector's Edition' of Joker is heading to 4K UHD Blu-ray on 19th October.

Failed comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) encounters violent thugs while wandering the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown. Disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as Joker in director Todd Phillips’ thrilling origin story.

The new release will include:

4K & Blu-ray Steelbook

Vinyl Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Poster

Collectable Photocards

The Making Of: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Creation of the Film

Joaquin Phoenix Alternate Takes

Costume Tests

