Jojo Rabbit confirmed for release on UK DVD and Blu-ray in May

Disney have confirmed the 11th May UK DVD and Blu-ray release of Jojo Rabbit. The digital download will be available from 27th April.

Despite mixed reviews (1,2) on TDF this is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Acclaimed writer-director Taika Waititi brings his signature humour and paths to Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davies as Jojo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic.

Features:

Deleted Scenes Imaginary Goring Little piggies Adolf dies again

Outtakes

Inside Jojo Rabbit

Commentary by Taika Waititi

Theatrical trailer

Teaser trailer

Blu-ray

DVD

Soundtrack







For a full list of all upcoming releases for you to buy to own you can check out our 4K Blu-ray release schedule, Blu-ray release schedule and DVD release schedule.